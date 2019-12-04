Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Chapel
6890 S. Whitmore Way
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
6890 S. Whitmore
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent North
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent Warren North

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brent Warren North
1940 - 2019
Brent Warren North, age 79, passed away on December 1st, 2019, after enduring an arduous struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was surrounded by people who loved him: his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Jean Paul North, his son Jim North (MaryLou), daughters Sandi Downs(Craig), Sheri North, Elizabeth McCash(Doug) and son Dan North(Connie).
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 6890 S. Whitmore Way (2225 E). A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S) from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -