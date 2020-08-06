In Loving Memory

Brenton Hammond Kirk Jr. 73, of Etowah, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Pardee Hospital.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the son of Luana Williams Kirk & Brenton Kirk. He was preceded in death by his previous wives Charlotte Kirk & Susan Boise Kirk, parents, and sister Tawni Jensen.

Before moving to Etowah, his previous residences were in Manhattan Beach, CA, Costa Rica, and San Francisco, CA.

Brent had a successful career as a project manager for Turner Construction. He was a member of Etowah United Methodist Church. He served as the Finance Director and also other capacities at Etowah United Methodist Church.

Brent is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Kirk Duffy and her husband Matthew, Laura Kirk Parchment and her husband Ian, five grandsons, and stepmother Patricia Kirk.

A Memorial Service will be held at Etowah United Methodist Church outside on Friday, August 7th at 9:30 am.

The family would like to thank Henderson County & Etowah first responders.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Etowah United Methodist Church, PO Box 1268 Etowah, NC 28729, or Friends of the Ecusta Trail Organization, info@ecustatrial.org.



