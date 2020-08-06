1/1
Brenton Hammond Kirk Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
Brenton Hammond Kirk Jr. 73, of Etowah, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Pardee Hospital.
A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the son of Luana Williams Kirk & Brenton Kirk. He was preceded in death by his previous wives Charlotte Kirk & Susan Boise Kirk, parents, and sister Tawni Jensen.
Before moving to Etowah, his previous residences were in Manhattan Beach, CA, Costa Rica, and San Francisco, CA.
Brent had a successful career as a project manager for Turner Construction. He was a member of Etowah United Methodist Church. He served as the Finance Director and also other capacities at Etowah United Methodist Church.
Brent is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Kirk Duffy and her husband Matthew, Laura Kirk Parchment and her husband Ian, five grandsons, and stepmother Patricia Kirk.
A Memorial Service will be held at Etowah United Methodist Church outside on Friday, August 7th at 9:30 am.
The family would like to thank Henderson County & Etowah first responders.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Etowah United Methodist Church, PO Box 1268 Etowah, NC 28729, or Friends of the Ecusta Trail Organization, info@ecustatrial.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
09:30 AM
Etowah United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved