West Jordan, UT-Brenton Ladell Kaggie was in a rush to come to earth. He was born at home in Bountiful, UT on June 23, 1979. He left this earthly life on April 19, 2019 in West Jordan, UT. Brenton loved the outdoors and spent lots of time hiking. Zion National Park was one of his favorite places. He loved spending time with his family. His interests included his bearded dragon Ferdinand, art, hiking, his Dodge truck, speaking his mind, his country, and his freedom. He served in the Army Reserves from 1997-2004 . He trained in the medical field which helped him in his profession as a surgical technician in Labor and Delivery at St. Mark's hospital. He loved his job. Brenton is survived by: Clark Kaggie, father; Sandra (Gordon) Bosh, mother and step-father; sister Victoria (Scott) Winterton, and their children Morgan, Lauren, and Ethan; brother LeGrand (Kristine) Kaggie and their children Ryan, Kearstin, and Nicholas; sister Christine Freeman and her children Braxton, Peyton, Paisleigh, and Kyson. Preceded in death by: Ernest Quentin and Thora Ottley, grandparents; Frank Howard and Mary Viriginia Kaggie-Erickson, grandparents; and cousins Jeremy Donn Ottley, and Eden Anne Beesely. The family would like to thank West Jordan Police department, and St. Mark's hospital for their care and professionalism.

A viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery 6500 S. Redwood Road West Jordan, UT 84123. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a viewing at 10:00 am.





