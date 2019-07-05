|
|
Brett Ronald
Schuurman
1974 ~ 2019
Millcreek, Utah-Our loving father, son and brother Brett Ronald Schuurman passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019 in Millcreek, Utah. He was born on August 28, 1974 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ronald Schuurman and Margaret Ann Sorensen Carr.
A viewing will be held at Serenity Funeral Home located at 12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103 in Draper, Utah on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 7 to 9 pm. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 to 10 pm at 9854 S 700 E, Sandy, UT.
For full length obituary, please visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Deseret News from July 5 to July 6, 2019