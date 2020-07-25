1967 ~ 2020
In Remembrance
Brian David Eppich returned to his Heavenly Father on July 14, 2020 due to a heart attack. Born December 1, 1967 in Salt Lake City, UT, he is the eldest son of David R and Susan M Eppich. Brian was raised in Elkhart, IN and graduated from Concord High School. He attended Purdue University and Southern Utah University. While in school he was involved on the technical crew of many music and theater productions. He loved the mountains so chose to reside in Taylorsville, UT after college. Brian was employed as a network administrator and specialist with various IT companies throughout the years. He had many interests including DIY projects in his home and building computers. He enjoyed being outdoors camping in the Uintas and using his photography talents. As a young person he studied the bass violin but always enjoyed many types of music leaning toward new age orchestral pieces. He was a ham radio operator and believed in being prepared for any emergency as a member of a prep group .
He is survived by brothers Roger and James, sisters Julie Anderson [Rick] and Cheri Pitcher [Adam], his many nieces and a nephew, aunts and uncles, and cousins. He is now reunited with beloved grandparents Gladys C. & Rosslyn M. Eppich and Mary R. & Walter A. McCulley.
He will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Elysian Burial Garden, 1075 East 4580 South, Salt Lake City. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 3 p.m. [Distancing will be observed]
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
in his remembrance.