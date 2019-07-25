Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
2nd Ward Chapel
200 N 400 E
Panguitch, UT
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
2nd Ward Chapel
200 N 400 E
Panguitch, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
2nd Ward Chapel
200 N 400 E
Panguitch, UT
Brian Myers Foy


1948 - 2019
Brian Myers Foy Obituary
Brian Foy
St. George/Panguitch
Brian Myers Foy, 70, headed to the 19th hole on July 19, 2019 in St George, Utah. Born in Panguitch, Utah on September 28, 1948 to Martin Vee and Mary Myers Foy.
Brian married Dorothy Sandlin in 1974, later divorced. He married Jill Ehorn in 2005. She preceded him in death in 2010.
Survived by his children: Nicki (David) Griffin, Shellie (Mike) Alvord, Cathy Foy, and Marty Foy; 6 grandchildren; siblings: Stan (Lana) Foy, Marilyn (Afton) Morgan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Panguitch 2nd Ward Chapel , 200 N 400 E, where friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Panguitch Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 25, 2019
