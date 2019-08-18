Home

1995 - 2019
Brock Raymond Jones Obituary
Brock Raymond Jones was born April 25, 1995 in Salt Lake City to Raymond Dean and Anne Handy Jones. He grew up in Centerville, Utah and graduated from Viewmont High School in 2013 where he was involved in planning and carrying out many activities and design projects as a student body officer. He served in the Norway, Oslo mission from 2013 thru 2015 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, developing a love for the culture and language as well as experiencing many miracles. He had a deep and abiding testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, knowledge of His doctrine and the truth of the scriptures. He attended BYU and graduated in April 2019 with a Business Marketing degree. He was passionate about rock climbing, ice climbing, mountaineering, canyoneering, snowshoeing and many other outdoor activities. He had a strong appreciation of music and a high standard for movies. He had a large group of close and wonderful friends that he enjoyed spending time with. His immediate and extended family were extremely important in his life. His quick wit was unmatched and his ability to defend his beliefs and opinions was second to none. He was a caring son, loving uncle, kind sibling and amazing friend. He passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 24.
He is survived by his parents, sister McKenzie (Jace) Nye, brother Cole (Annie) nieces Saylor, Avery, nephews Leo, Crew and also the Adventure Boys. He is preceded in death by his grandparents George and June Handy and Donald and Aldene Jones.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Centerville North Stake Center located at 1461 N. Main Street, Centerville 84014. There will be a visitation held before the service from 9:30 am to 10:30 am as well as Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019
