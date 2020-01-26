Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Church
on the corner of 2301 East Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brooke Spackman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brooke Leah Spackman


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brooke Leah Spackman Obituary
Brooke Leah Spackman
1995-2020
Brooke Leah Spackman passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on Wednesday, January 22. Survived by her parents Bryan and Crystal Spackman, her older sister Ali Spackman, Uncle Mitch and Aunt Karen Spackman, Aunt Sydney (Spackman) and Uncle Rick Perry, Aunt Debbie and Uncle Bob Wheeler, her many cousins, and her loving boyfriend Adam Litzo. Brooke was welcomed home by her (deceased) grandparents: Marge and Earl Spackman, Muriel and John Tyrer, and her Heavenly Father.
Brooke graduated from Brighton H.S. in 2013 and attended S.L.C.C. She worked at Teleperformance. She loved singing, dogs, and cars. Brooke had a big loving heart, and we will all miss her extended heartfelt hugs that ended with, "I love you."
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 28 from 6-8 pm at the LDS Church on the corner of 2301 East Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights. Funeral services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive on Wednesday, January 29 at 11 am. with a viewing 1 hour prior. Interment at the gravesite will follow the service. For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brooke's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -