Bruce Alexander Geurts

1947 ~ 2019

Bruce Alexander Geurts passed away June 12, 2019. He was born unto Heber Joseph and Leila Pauline Geurts, April 13, 1947 in Salt Lake City, UT

He was a track and field star at Olympus High School and specialized in hurtles and pole vaulting, but excelled at sprinting. He continued to perform in the Utah Summer Games and Senior Olympics.

Right after high school Bruce left March 22, 1966 to serve an LDS mission in California. He saved all of his money to do so. He had an unshakable faith and testimony for the church. After returning from his mission he attended BYU and graduated August 18, 1972 with a Bachelor's Degree in science and psychology. He and his high school friends remained close 54 years after graduating and remained best friends with the members of "The Son's Group".

Bruce fell in love with the landscaping business and turned down an offer to work as an electrician. He cherished beautifying nature and his love for landscaping originated as a young boy when he would prune the trees in his neighborhood for extra money. He became one of the first certified arborists in Salt Lake and enjoyed a 35+ year career. His yard was always immaculate and he loved being able to continue perfecting it.

He loved his grandchildren so much and was working on a project to recreate a treehouse for them to play in.

He is survived by his children: Tiffiny Marks, Tyler Geurts, Preston (Betty) Geurts, Melissa Geurts and Heather (Clint) Houskeeper, 11 grandchildren, 2 brothers Michael (Sharon) Geurts and Pete Geurts and 2 sisters Nancy Joan and Linda Neff. He is preceded in death by his son Travis K. and brother Gary.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Chapel at 2535 E. Newcastle Dr. Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00-10:45 A.M. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary