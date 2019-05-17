|
Bruce Allen Boettcher
1966 ~ 2019
Our loving brother, uncle, great uncle and friend passed away May 9, 2019 of natural causes. Born March 23, 1966 to Jerry Lee Boettcher and Betty Denos Boettcher (both deceased).
He is survived by two sisters, Nona Lundberg (Glenn), Kelly Jensen (Harry); and brother, Scott Boettcher; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Millcreek Second Ward, 4220 South Jeanine Dr. (420 East), Murray. Friends may call prior to the service at the church from 9:00- 10:45 a.m.
Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Salt Lake.
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2019