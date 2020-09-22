1/1
Bruce Bammes
{ "" }
1946 ~ 2020
Bruce Bammes passed away Sunday, September 20th at the age of 73. A long time Salt Lake resident, Bruce had been living at the Devon Gables Care Center in Tucson, Arizona at the time of his passing.
Bruce was born in 1946. He graduated from BYU High School in 1965 and served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England. He married Ruth Stewart in 1970. They had five children: Bessie, Ben, Rebekah, Susannah, and Roberta along with one grandson, Aidan. Ruth passed away in 2009. Bruce gave his body to the University of Arizona medical school.
Bruce was known as a family-oriented, loving, father, husband, brother, and son. He enjoyed working with his hands, having a passion for the intersection of science, technology and engineering. During the 1970s and 1980s, he worked in the budding tech industry for IBM.
He will be greatly missed by those in his family and church community.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 22, 2020.
