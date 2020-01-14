|
|
Bruce Clifton Crowther
1934 ~ 2019
Bruce Clifton Crowther, of Bountiful Utah, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8th at his home, after battling Malignant Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma Cancer for more than 11 years.
Bruce was born in Ogden, Utah, on August 5, 1934 to George Clifton and Norma Hussey Crowther. He was the second child of three children born to the family. He grew up in Salt Lake City, graduating from East High School in 1952. He served in the United States Army from May 1954 to May 1956, after which he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Western States Mission.
He married Norma Kempe on December 16, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. He graduated from the University of Utah with a business degree and spent most of his career working with computers, from those that filled an entire room to the modern desktop. In post-retirement years, he continued to help people as one of the original reservation agents for Jet Blue Airways.
He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions. He served as Branch President in Enfield, Connecticut, as Bishop in Princeton, New Jersey and in Bountiful, Utah. Bruce and Norma served together as Guest Service Missionaries for 9 years at the Conference Center at Temple Square. He cherished serving in the church and one of his favorite callings was teaching the Gospel Doctrine Sunday School class. In 1995, he began working in the Bountiful Temple on the day it opened. He continued service at the Temple for almost 25 years, serving his last shift as an Ordinance Worker on November 13, 2019. He treasured the opportunity to serve in the Temple, especially when he was able to serve at the recommend desk. He loved greeting patrons as they entered the Temple.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jeri Lou Crowther Hansen. He is survived by his wife, Norma, his children Kelli (Paul) Schofield, Carla Hansen, Heidi (Seth) Grant, Brent (Kayte) Crowther, Robyn (Cory) Anderson, and LuAnn (Jeff) Oliver, as well as 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and his sister Marjorie Crowther Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, at the Canyon Park Ward chapel, 1190 East Bountiful Hills Drive, Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main Street, Bountiful, Utah and from 9:30 to 10:45 am, Saturday at the Canyon Park Ward chapel prior to the service. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020