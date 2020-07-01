Bruce D. Ethington

In Loving Memory

Bruce D. Ethington left this life peacefully the night before his 68th birthday, Sunday, June 28th, 2020. He was the King of Dad Jokes and always had one on hand to make his nine kids and 22 grandkids laugh.

Bruce was born at Holy Cross Hospital in SLC. He served a mission in New England and Nova Scotia. (He was a "rebel" missionary who wore a smiley face pin under his lapel, which he would flash to spread sunshine everywhere he went.) He fell head over heels for his wife, Diane, when she fell (literally) into his arms during a visit to see her at BYU. They were sealed January 22, 1974. He served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including bishop for the Woods Cross 4th Ward, but his favorite calling was as a husband, father, and grandfather.

There were several careers at which Bruce tried his hand, including computer programmer, sewing machine repairman, business manager, and real estate appraiser. His favorite career was definitely as an author, where he was able to make a difference with the writing of his book, Dani, Throwaway Child, the telling of an experience from his life that ignited a passion for helping victims of domestic abuse and sex slavery. He was an ardent supporter of the work of Operation Underground Railroad and asked for anyone who could to donate to their cause of finding and freeing victims of sexual abuse.

Surviving Bruce are his cute & patient wife, Diane; father in-law Merl; siblings Ken & Melissa, Kevin & Debbie, Don & Janene; and Trudy & Alan Casey; children and grandchildren Michael & Katia Ethington, Vania, Sebastian, Jon, Ruby; Aubree & Don Jolley, Aurora, Aria, Isabelle; Crystal & James Beckstead, Ian, Charlie, Lexi; Todd & Martha Ethington, Eden, Zoe, and Jonas; Daniel & Rachel Ethington, Alice, Olivia, Daniel; Adam & Heather Ethington, Elizabeth & Christian Chamberlain, Archie, Lucy; Cassi & Bud Heaton, Hazel, upcoming twin sisters; and Jesse & Lexi Ethington, Cael, Liam, Ava; and his French "daughter" Albane & Olivier Huret, Elodie and Eva.

Bruce was a great example. His kindness, gentleness, willingness to love everyone and forgive all have left a legacy for anyone blessed enough to know him. He loved helping others, and wasn't able to do as much the last couple of years as his heart grew weaker. His great heart gave a lot to others, but in the end gave all it could until it could give no more. Bruce was happy to be able to receive a new assignment from the Lord and is now fulfilling that calling with great purpose.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Friday, July 3rd, from 6 - 8 pm at the LDS Chapel located at 4252 S. Bennion Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84119.



