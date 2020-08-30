Oct 9, 1933 ~ Aug. 27, 2020
Bruce Eldro Rigby, 86. Our dear father, brother, and grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on August 27, 2020. He joined his dear wife, MaryAnn, who passed away August 31, 2012.
Bruce was born in Hinckley, Utah October 9, 1933 to parents Zina Lunt and Eldro Verl Rigby. Bruce grew up in Cedar City, Utah .
Bruce is survived by 4 children, Kirk (Becky), North Ogden; Lynette Haycock (Woody), Escalante; Mark, Elko, NV; Dave, Moab; 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Sharon Jones (Dwane, dec.), and two brothers, Warren (Ardis), and Floyd (Claire).
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan, UT. Condolences and full obituary at www.walker-mortuary.com