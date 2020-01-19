|
|
11-13-1947 ~ 1-17-2020
West Jordan UT-After a hard fought battle with brain cancer, our devoted husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend, Bruce Edward Nelson passed away peacefully at home on January 17th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on November 13, 1947 to Orrin and Maxine Nelson. He grew up in the South Cottonwood area where he developed a lifelong love of machines, trucks and all construction equipment. He graduated in 1966 from Granite High School where he was a member of the concert choir, madrigals, dance band and on the cheer squad. He went on to serve a mission for 30 months for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Philippines. Upon returning, he began attending the University of Utah where he met his future eternal companion Danna Lee Burt. After enlisting in the army and spending 6 months in Fort Lee, Virginia, he returned on Danna's 21st Birthday and asked for her hand in marriage.
They were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on January 29th, 1971 and were later blessed with five children.
He and his father started Nelson Trucking in 1970 and he continued working in the construction and trucking industry until the day he died. He enjoyed fishing, camping, Book of Mormon history, and attending his children and grandchildrens' extra-curricular activities. He and Danna spent the last 5 years serving an Inner-City Mission in Salt Lake County. He left a legacy of love and generosity for his fellowmen and most importantly for his family.
He is survived by his loving wife Danna, his children Benji (Tiffany), Jason (Tricia), Cody (Laurie), Danny (Hannah), Nikki (Jeff) and 31 precious grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 11:00 am at the West Jordan 19 Ward 2666 West 7000 South. Friends may call Friday at the Church from 6-8 pm and Sat 9:30 -10:30 at the Church, interment will be in the West Jordan City Cemetery 7825 South 1300 West.
For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfunerslservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020