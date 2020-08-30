Bruce Nielson
Richfield, Utah
Bruce E Nielson, 87, died peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Bruce was born March 23, 1933 in Moroni, UT to Bernard E. and Enid Prestwich Nielson. He married Loretta Holm on September 19, 1959. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2001. He then married Janene Last Ward on April 20, 2002. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2020.
Bruce had a full, rich life and truly loved what he did. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War 1952-1956 as a submariner. He graduated from Utah State University in 1960 with a Masters in agricultural economics. He started his career as a livestock buyer and broker for Swift & Co in Ogden, UT. His territory was in the intermountain west. He and Loretta settled in Richfield in the fall of 1962 and made their home there. He then took a job in 1968 with Producers Livestock in Salina, UT. He eventually took over as manager of the auction in Salina and ultimately ended his career as the general manager of Producers Livestock headquartered in North Salt Lake. Bruce immersed himself in his career and was well loved by his customers, employees and colleagues. He forged countless friendships and fiercely loyal customers over the years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and diligently served in many callings. His word was his bond. Bruce's people skills were truly unmatched and he had the gift of making people instantly like him. He could not go anywhere without meeting someone he knew. His was a life of hard work, integrity, and honesty. He was taught from a very young age of the importance of these values. He will be sorely missed and his legacy will go on for many generations.
Survived by children: Tina (Donny) Somers, Eric (Meagan) Nielson, Donna (Brad) Duffin, Shelly (Kennley) Savage, Brent (Nancy) Ward, Holly (Brett) Packer; 21 grandkids, 29 great-grandkids; siblings: Joan Christensen, Dixie (Burke) Nielson, Fern (Mike) Cloward, Phyllis (Leland) Thompson.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle; grandson, Garrett Nielson; great-granddaughter, Grace Baum; brother-in-law, Stewart Christensen.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield, where friends may call Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. or Wednesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Fountain Green Cemetery with military honors. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
under Bruce's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.
In lieu of flowers, Bruce asks that you donate to the Suicide prevention organization of your choosing.