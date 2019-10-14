|
|
Bruce Haynie Bird
1939 ~ 2019
Bruce Haynie Bird, 84 passed away on October 10, 2019. Bruce was born on June 13, 1939 to Howard and Irene Bird. He married Janet Mansell.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at the Tooele Stake Center. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15 from 6:00 - 8:00 at Tate Mortuary in Tooele and from 9:30 -10:30 on Wednesday. Interment in the Tooele City Cemetery.
A full obituary can be viewed at Tatemortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 14, 2019