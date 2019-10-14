Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
(435) 882-0676
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Haynie Bird


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Haynie Bird Obituary
Bruce Haynie Bird
1939 ~ 2019
Bruce Haynie Bird, 84 passed away on October 10, 2019. Bruce was born on June 13, 1939 to Howard and Irene Bird. He married Janet Mansell.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at the Tooele Stake Center. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15 from 6:00 - 8:00 at Tate Mortuary in Tooele and from 9:30 -10:30 on Wednesday. Interment in the Tooele City Cemetery.
A full obituary can be viewed at Tatemortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now