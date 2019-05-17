1959 ~ 2019

Bruce Higgins Spencer was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 1, 1959 to John and Kathie Spencer. He left this earth on May 5, 2019 at the age of 59. Bruce was a Boy Scout and graduated from Granite High School. He loved camping, water skiing, his Maico dirt bike and just being in the outdoors. He lived for big diesel trucks and was well known as one of the best diesel mechanics in Utah. Before becoming a diesel mechanic, he did drywall and stone/tile masonry. Lizzy (as he called her) and Bruce were married over 31 years and she was everything to him. Bruce was very giving and was always there to help his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Spencer, children: Josh Hauser (Kristin), Luke Hauser and Dusty Hauser, parents: John and Kathie Spencer, siblings: Matt Spencer (Caren), Donnie Spencer (LaRaine) Lynda Spencer Dimick (Chris), 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers: Scott and Jamie Spencer and great nephew Todd Dimick.

Services will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Fort Douglas Post Chapel, 120 Fort Douglas Blvd, Salt Lake City with longtime friend, Bill Payne officiating.

Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2019