Bruce Hudson Stowell, PhD, died due to complications of Parkinson's disease on July 7, 2019 in Sunnyvale, California. His persistence and courage for over nine years in the face of this debilitating disease was an inspiration to both his family and friends.

Born September 22, 1937 to Harold Bowman Stowell and Maxine Clara Hudson in Pocatello, Idaho, Bruce lived in Downey, Idaho while his father was deployed in the Army during World War II and subsequently moved with his family to St. George, Utah, a time he spoke of fondly. He graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah and then enrolled at the University of Utah. His college education was interrupted when he enlisted in the US. Army and was stationed in Italy. He loved his time in Italy and gained valued experience setting up the first teletype systems for the US Army in Europe. Upon returning, he completed his college education and graduated from the University of Utah with a Major in Math and a Minor in Physics. Bruce married Bonnie Marsha Bagley in 1963 and together they had two children, Michael Hudson Stowell and Jonathan Bagley Stowell. Bruce later completed a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Utah and began working in the then emerging computer industry. Bruce married Heather Hyde in 1978 and together they lived in Santa Clara, California for the past 40 years. He retired from Hewlett Packard after a long and productive career developing complex computer languages. Bruce is survived by his wife Heather; sons, Michael (Loan) and Jonathan (Winona), daughter Helen; grandchildren, Theo, Ella (Matthew), Gideon (Sophie), Joseph and Hannah; siblings, Kent (Francia), Barbara (Richard), Ben (Janet), Laura, and 13 nieces and nephews. Bruce's friends and family paid tribute to his life during a memorial service at the Unitarian Universalist Sunnyvale Fellowship on September 20, 2019. Bruce rests at the Purissima Cemetery in Half Moon Bay, California.



