Bruce James Atwood1960 ~ 2020Born on October 12, 1960 to Jay Franklin and Anna Mae (Lovegren), Atwood in Sacramento, California.Bruce passed away on June 6, 2020 at 9:40 am with his wife Julie and dear friend Steven at his side.Bruce lived most of his life in Sacramento, California working in the construction industry. Bruce met his best friend Julie (Masters) in November 1994 and they were married on October 1, 2000. In Hope's of a better life, they moved their family to Utah in 2007 where he could continue his career in construction. Bruce retired in the fall of 2009 due to health issues. He was a proud member of the local carpenters union for 26 years.In his free time Bruce loved to fish and ride his Harley Davidson. His favorite part of life was his family. He was proud to be a "Dad" and even prouder to be called "Papa". He was loved by all those who knew him. Bruce was a simple man that was known for helping in any way he could. He would be referred to as the gentle giant in his circle of friends and His kind heart and caring nature will keep his spirit alive long into the future.Bruce is survived by his loving wife and best friend Julie along with his daughters Christy (Tommy) Silva and Amanda "Paige" (Chris) Coulter and his three sons Bruce James Atwood, Charles Joseph Masters and Alan Jay Atwood. His grandchildren Hailey, Nathan and Andrew Silva, Kevin, Rebecca, Faith and Hope Atwood, Christopher and Tiffany Masters, Amelia and Leo Coulter.Bruce's twin brother Craig (Carol) Atwood, Ron Atwood, Cindy (Dennis) Petty, Kristina (Jim) Price and Jennifer (Ron) Stutz.Bruce was a member of Julie's family and he shared a great love for his Mother in law, Marcia (Bob) Bowman and Julie's sisters Brenda (Jay) Hungerford and & Lori (Gary) Eddington.Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Jay and AnnaMae Atwood, brother Kevin Atwood and sister in law Debbie Atwood. Father in law Charles Masters and Julie's brother David Masters.Bruce and Julie wish to Thank the many friends that helped care for Bruce over the past year. There kindness and support have been the rock that kept Bruce going. A special Thanks goes Bruce's nurse Brigitte, your caring compassionate ways were so appreciated. You along with the Intermountain healthcare hospice team provided the support and understanding that was needed to bring Bruce home. We are forever grateful for you.A Viewing and Service will be held on Monday June 15th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary located at 11859 South 700 East, in Draper Utah.As the service concludes, Bruce will be taken for his last ride through Draper where his Utah journey began. There will be no graveside services.A celebration of Bruce's life will be held immediately following the service at 3:00 pm, 1663 E Slow Water Way, Eagle Mountain, Utah. Please join us to share your favorite memories of Bruce and Bruce's favorite food.Your love will carry on in the hearts of those who loved you and the world a better place because of you."Until we meet again Sweetheart" I will be loving you.