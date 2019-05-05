|
In Loving Memory
Bruce L. Passey passed away on April 24th 2019, he was the loving husband of Candice and Father of two Sons. It was Bruce's wish to donate his body to the University of Utah School of Medicine for the purpose of advancing medical science. Bruce is preceded in death by his Mother Karma Passey and his Father Hal G Passey and Brother Richard Passey. Bruce is survived by his wife of 50 years Candice R Passey, his two Sons Shane (Tiffany) and Brian (Michelle), 7 Grandchildren two Brothers and their Wives.
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019