Bryan Keith Boose

1978 ~ 2019

Taylorsville, UT-Our dear Bryan Keith Boose, son, brother, husband, father, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of April 15, 2019, after suffering a sudden heart attack. Bryan was born August 9, 1978, in Portsmouth, Virginia. He lived in Salt Lake City, Utah for most of his life. He spent some time in the Army Reserve. He worked in various fields, including being a great computer technician and automotive mechanic. Recently, he found his niche and work-passion, working for NSTAR Services as a machinist and poly fabricator. On November 17, 2000, he married Stephanie Lynne Rich. They lived in Taylorsville, Utah, with their children Desmond Stapleton, Braden, Jessica, Shelby, and Bradley.

Bryan was always the first to volunteer when his friends and family needed his help. His love for helping others didn't stop with people he knew, whether it was a stranded motorist, or any one he came upon that seemed in distress. Bryan was there to offer his assistance, ensuring everyone was ok, before going on his way. His big heart, full of unconditional love, was apparent to all who knew him. Another way Bryan showed his love for helping was to complete training and become certified as a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) member. Bryan also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sharing time with his wife, his children, and many friends and relatives.

Bryan is survived by grandmother Mary Tyndell of Baxter Springs, KS; parents Donna Tyndell Davis of Riverton, KS; Briana Boose of Salt Lake City, UT; stepmother Maureen Duffy-Boose, of Salt Lake City, UT; stepfather Daren Davis of Riverton, KS; wife Stephanie Boose; children Desmond Stapleton, Braden, Jessica, Shelby, and Bradley Boose, all of Salt Lake City, UT; siblings, Allen Richardson of Norfolk, VA; Cynthia Richardson of MI; Amy Richardson of Jacksonville, FL; step-siblings David Hood, Sara Beth Keeler, Emeliee Hood Dirks, and Meighanne Loch; brothers-in-law Taryn Rich and Christopher Rich, parents-in-law Merri and Jon Hoffman, many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by grandmother Janice Boose Malogrino (Joe); grandfathers Teddy Boose and James Tyndell; uncles Bradley and Benjamin Boose; father-in-law, Leon L. Rich.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Valley Park 3rd Ward, 2603 West 4700 South, Taylorsville, Utah with a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. A viewing will also be held the evening prior, Friday April 19 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.



