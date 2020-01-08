|
Bryan Lee Allen
04/26/1961 ~ 01/05/2020
Bryan Lee Allen passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Murray 22nd LDS Ward, 619 West 5750 South, Murray, Utah. An evening viewing will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, and Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. For his full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 8, 2020