Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Murray 22nd LDS Ward
619 West 5750 South
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Murray 22nd LDS Ward
619 West 5750 South
Murray, UT
View Map
Bryan Lee Allen


1961 - 2020
Bryan Lee Allen Obituary
Bryan Lee Allen
04/26/1961 ~ 01/05/2020
Bryan Lee Allen passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Murray 22nd LDS Ward, 619 West 5750 South, Murray, Utah. An evening viewing will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, and Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. For his full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 8, 2020
