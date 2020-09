Bryan Skelton passed away September 25, 2020.A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful.A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful.Due to the pandemic, family and close invited friends may attend the funeral which will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Bountiful 9th Ward Chapel, 585 East Center Street, Bountiful, where a viewing will also be held from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to services.Others can participate in the funeral via Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page or ZOOM, using this link:Meeting ID: 859 0279 8115Passcode: bryanOnline guests book at www.russonmortuary.com