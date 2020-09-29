1/2
Bryan Skelton
Bryan Skelton passed away September 25, 2020.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful.
Due to the pandemic, family and close invited friends may attend the funeral which will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Bountiful 9th Ward Chapel, 585 East Center Street, Bountiful, where a viewing will also be held from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to services.
Others can participate in the funeral via Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page or ZOOM, using this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85902798115?pwd=NnlQTmlnN2FlTUtVbWRsVldrSjNxQT09 . www.zoom.us
Meeting ID: 859 0279 8115
Passcode: bryan
Online guests book at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
OCT
2
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Bountiful 9th Ward Chapel
OCT
2
Funeral
02:00 PM
Bountiful 9th Ward Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
