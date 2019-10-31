|
|
Bryan T. Saxton
In Loving Memory
Bryan T. Saxton of Woods Cross Utah, born 3/13/62 was found deceased on 10/14/19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is survived by his son, Tylor Bird, step-children Jason, Sandra and Teri Devereaux and Keri Devereaux Nelson, parents Ted & Claudine Saxton, brother Mark Saxton and sister Janell Bailey-Beach. Bryan was preceded in death by his sister, Vaneitta Platt. Services will be held Saturday 11/02/19 at 790 W. 1500 S. Woods Cross, Utah: Visitation at 10:00am and funeral at 11:00am. "There are no goodbyes. Wherever you will be, you will be in my heart."
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019