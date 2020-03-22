|
|
Bryce C Larson
1959 - 2020
Our beloved Bryce unexpectedly passed away after a short and valiant battle with brain cancer on March 13, 2020 at Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. Bryce had many roles - some of his favorite were husband, daddy, friend, but most of all, "papa". Bryce was born in Murray, Utah to Glenn F and Marjorie T. Larson and was the youngest of 3 boys. Bryce attended Murray High school and was an incredibly hard worker from a very early age starting with working with his dad at A&G Meat. He went on to work for Smith's for 15 years and moved to the automotive industry where he excelled in sales for the last 25 years, most recently in the Commercial Fleet department for LHM Super Ford. Throughout his career, he established many relationships that resulted in many friendships along the way. In May 1979, he married Shauna Watrous and had a son, Darin. They were later divorced. Bryce met and married his soulmate, Tara, on September 14, 1990 and spent 31 years together. They had two children; Linzi and Dallas. Bryce enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with family, and especially cherished being a Grandpa to Addison, Brylee and Kaiden. Bryce is survived by his Wife of 29 years, his children; Darin (Teri), Linzi, Dallas and grandchildren, and his brothers Gregg (Vickie), Vann (Teresa) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Marjorie. A special thank you to University Healthcare and Huntsman Cancer Institute as well as the many friends for their outpouring of love. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time, however a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to help offset his final expenses. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/BCLfund or through paypal, venmo or bank account by emailing [email protected]
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020