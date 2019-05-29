Bud Williams, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, surrounded by the family that he loved. He was born April 22, 1924 in Kanosh, Utah to Thomas Harrop Williams and Maryetta Penny. He married Mary Elizabeth McEntire on April 30, 1960.

Bud grew up Kanosh, Utah. He spent his early years working on the family farm. He was proud to have served his country in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. Following his military service, he worked as a civilian at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. He was a career truck driver for Ryder-P.I.E. He retired with a distinguished driving record and many safety awards, including several Million Miles Driven Safety Awards.

Bud continued to love the outdoors throughout his life. He enjoyed extended camping trips, loved to harvest pine nuts and roast them over the open flames, and go rock hunting. He loved to fish and go river rafting. During the first half of his life he never missed a deer hunt. He enjoyed live theatre and took his family for many years to the productions at Sundance. He loved NFL football. He had a deep interest in the events of World War II, and over the years accumulated an extensive library documenting the various aspects of the war. He was an avid gardener and raised a variety of fruits and vegetables on the property of his Bountiful home. He would spend hours sitting outside in his backyard patio enjoying a wide variety of flowers that came into bloom from early spring to late fall.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Harrop Williams and Maryetta Penny; his wife Mary Elizabeth McEntire; his five siblings: Betty Jean McMillan, William (Bill) Williams, Charles (Chuck) Williams, Genevieve (Jennie) Adams, and Ida Robinson; his grandson Morgan Young, and his great-granddaughter Brylee Olson.

Bud is survived by his children Susan Ainge (Jim), Kathy Young, and David Williams (Jeanine); 12 grandchildren; and18 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to his caregivers at Welcome Home, and Renew Home Health Care and Hospice.

The viewing and funeral will be held on June 1, 2019 at the Bountiful 31st Ward Building, 585 East Center, Bountiful. Viewing: 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon. Interment with Military Funeral Honors will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery where Bud will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Mary Elizabeth McEntire.

Published in Deseret News from May 29 to May 30, 2019