Burr Eldredge
1925 ~ 2019
Roosevelt, UT-Burr Salmon "Coach" Eldredge, 93, lifelong resident of the Uintah Basin passed on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife, Barbara Jean Knecht Eldredge and family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Roosevelt 1st Ward Chapel, 34 South State Street. Viewings will be held on Friday evening at Hullinger Mortuary, 457 East 300 North from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 1 hour prior at the church.
Burial in the Roosevelt Memorial Park with military honors presented.
Condolences at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 2, 2019