1925 ~ 2019

Burtch W Beall, Jr. was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 27, 1925 to Burtch W. and Etta B. Beall.

Burtch joined the Naval Air Corps after graduating from North High School in Columbus in 1943. He received an honorable discharge in 1945, and attended The Ohio State University on the G.I. Bill, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Architecture in 1949.

He met his future wife, Susan J. Hunter at a Delta Gamma - Sigma Alpha Epsilon social planning session.

They were married June 6, 1949 at the North Broadway United Methodist Church in Columbus.

Burtch and Sue moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1952 when their car broke down on their way to San Francisco. To pay for the repairs, Burtch got a job with a local architect as a draftsman, and Sue went to work for the phone company, but they never moved away. In 1954, his first son Brent was born, followed two years later by his second son, Brook.

He took great pride in his profession - which is reflected in his lifetime accomplishments. He was instated as a Fellow in the American Institute of Architects in 1978; he taught a number of courses at the University of Utah in Architecture over three decades; he was an active member and leader at the local and national level in the architectural registration board and the continuing education programs of the AIA.

Burtch passed away in Chandler, Arizona on April 15, 2019, at the age of 93. He is survived by his sons, Brent (Ginny) and Brook, and his grandson, Robert.

