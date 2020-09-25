1939 ~ 2020

On Friday, September 18, 2020, Burton K. Olsen, loving husband and father of ten children, grandfather of fifty, and great grandfather of eleven, passed away in his home at the age of 81. Burton was born on May 23, 1939 in Emery, Utah to Gerald and Rose Olsen. He graduated from Emery High School in 1957 as the Valedictorian of his class. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission, he met and married the love of his life, Linda Clements. They were married in 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple, and after a short time, built their family home in Mapleton, Utah where he has been admired and respected in the community for nearly fifty years.

Burton received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and then his PhD in Education from the University of Minnesota. He was a professor in Recreation Management and Community Education at BYU for over 40 years, during which time he served as Assistant Director of Community Education. Burton retired from BYU in 2007. He taught and mentored thousands of young adults, sharing with them his love of recreation. He loved what he did, often saying, "I can't believe they pay me to do this!"

Burton was a man of many talents and interests, such as farming, ranching, dancing, fishing, racquetball, kayaking, river rafting, scouting, stock market, real estate, traveling, BYU sports and many other activities. It's hard to think of something that Burton could not do or a tool that he did not own! He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a bishop, a counselor, and a high councilor. He served many years in the scouting program where he was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award.

But of all he accomplished, he was most proud of his family. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all his heart, and to each of them he was their hero.

Burton was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Rose, his siblings Margaret, Marlyn, Rene, Boyd and LaNore, and his grandson, Simon. He is survived by his wife Linda, his children, Lane, Shana, Ladd, Trisha, Chad, Sherilyn, Kristen, Brandon, Kraig and Dallen, his sons-in laws and daughters-in laws (Guy, Sharla, Jamie, Corin, Nate, Alicia, Jill and Chelsea) whom he loved as his own children, forty-nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Burton's motto in life was "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst, and take what comes happily!" Burton, as a husband, father and grandfather, you prepared us for the worst, life was the best and we are eternally grateful that you were, and always will be, our father.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with the funeral to follow at noon, at the Mapleton White Church located at the corner of Maple Street and Main Street, Mapleton, Utah. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the viewing and the funeral will be for family only. However, the funeral services will be made available by video conferencing. Those wishing to participate by video conferencing should send a request to bkofuneral@comcast.net for login details.



