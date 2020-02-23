Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map

Byron Blackwell


1973 - 2020
Byron Blackwell Obituary
Byron Lee Blackwell
1973 ~ 2020
West Valley City, UT-Bryon Lee Blackwell passed away surrounded by his family and friends on February 17, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah. He was born on May 19, 1973 in West Valley City, Utah to Leland Churchill and Afton Smithson Blackwell. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, following will be a time for family and friends to share memories (which is open to all) of Byron and the Blackwell Family ending at 1:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Interment to follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please consider mailing a donation to the Work Activity Center, 1275 West 2320 South, West Valley City, Utah 84119, in Byron's name. Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020
