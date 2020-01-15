|
Byron Deon Criddle
1934~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Byron Deon Criddle, 85, passed away on January 11, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Deon was born on November 23, 1934 in Logan, Utah to Wayne Delbert Criddle and Erma Ellen Sheffield.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17th at 11:00 at 2125 East Evergreen Avenue, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held before the services at the same location from 10:00- 10:45. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020