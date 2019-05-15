Services Berg Mortuary 185 East Center Street Provo , UT 84606 (801) 373-1841 Visitation 1:00 PM Berg Mortuary 185 East Center Street Provo , UT 84606 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Berg Mortuary 185 East Center Street Provo , UT 84606 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Byron Harward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Byron Lee Harward

(Papa Horse)

1949 ~ 2019

How do you recount the history of a man that reinvented himself every three years?

He was born in the Utah Valley Hospital and grew up on the Provo Grandview Hill. From his earliest years, Byron loved to gather and share information. At a parent-teacher conference, his first grade teacher relayed, "I don't mind that he answers every question, I just wish he would raise his hand first!" From his early youth, his insatiable thirst for knowledge made him apply the Harward Focus on every hobby or topic which peaked his curiosity.

His parents taught him and his 5 siblings to work hard, be resourceful and love people. They taught him the ultimate value of family and doing what you say you were going to do. "No excuse is ever as good as getting the job done" was a familiar phrase his children heard, usually after completing one of the chores designed to pass on the value of hard work.

Byron loved his wife, Terry Ann, with the utmost passion and has always considered her his girlfriend and the love of his life. Together they shared many adventures through horse rides, golf games, motorcycle adventures, and photography shoots. There was nothing better than being together.

He genuinely enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Byron was a master storyteller who could spin a yarn with the best, a champion debater, and a wizard at explaining everything from science to law to anyone with questions. He dazzled his neighborhoods with extravagant 4th of July firework displays. He was an award-winning endurance horseman with his amazing and beloved horse Tzadik and dog Phantom. He loved leading rides as the President of the V-Star Motorcycle Riding club. And, at the end, it was his joy to share with the world what he saw through his own eyes with thousands of photographs.

Byron helped create and grow Code-Co Law Publishers into a company that could provide the means to support his family and fund his wild adventures. While a successful business for more than 30 years, it was never put before the needs of his family. During the early years of computers, Byron wrote the computer code and figured out how to tie the typesetter to a computer and computerize the publishing process. Many nights were spent on a cot at the office, ready to wake and fix if a line of code went SNAFU!

Pursuing a lifelong interest in politics, Byron started the first Teenage Republican Club at Provo High, and eventually served in the Utah State Legislature for eleven years. He relished serving several years as the House Parliamentarian. Byron's ability to read, understand and improve bills was legendary and appreciated by both sides of the aisle and all branches of government. A former member of House GOP leadership, he was consistently listed in the Deseret News' review as one of the most effective lawmakers. His proudest legislative accomplishment was his part in moving Utah Valley Community College forward to become Utah Valley State College, a four-year public institution and watching it grow.

In his 60's, he began attending UVU to pursue a photography degree and achieved an associates in that field.

The term "Non-traditional Student" applies in every way to Byron. Toting his oxygen in a backpack, making friends with students of every age and instructors alike, he was an example of determination, hard work and drive. Byron found joy, connection and purpose as he turned his attention to photography and art through UVU classes. His greatest love was taking a special picture or creating something which would be meaningful to someone else. His art always had a purpose, and that purpose was to spark feeling in the viewer. Many people were able to share in the fruits of his education by attending one of his art shows, view the publications he contributed to or be tutored about the details of tin-types.

Byron considered one of his greatest achievements his time spent at Huntsman Cancer Institute with his Patient to Patient photography display and giveaway. Connecting with other cancer patients and their caregivers gave him the deepest sense of purpose. He never asked anything in return but to hear how the art connected with the recipient. Smiles, feelings and connections were enough to keep him coming back dozens of times.

A diagnosis of Papillary Thyroid Cancer 15 years ago didn't stop him from courageous and intentional living. Even though it claimed him in death, he chose to live life more fully each day. We're sure that Byron is now off to his next adventure and will be greeted by those that went before, his parents Marvel and Mary Ellen Harward, and granddaughters Taleah and Tabith English.

Those that will miss him terribly on this earth are his partner in crime and wife Terry Ann Compton Harward, his irreverent children: Monica (John) English, Mariah Haws, M. Quin (Erin) Harward, Megan (Jonathan) Owen, and Marin (Camber) Steel. His siblings Mary Beth (Rod) Madsen, Peggy (Paul) Reid, David (Jane) Harward, Roma (Mark) Atkin, Danny (Judy) Harward, and Jerry (Melanie) Harward. He also leaves many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Byron's life will be held on Friday, May 17th at 2 pm at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, located at 185 E. Center St. in Provo. Informal visiting, and "gallery stroll" of Byron's art work will begin at 1:00 pm prior to the Celebration service, and for one hour after the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions large and small to UVU Scholarships. The Elder Quest Scholarship fund for non-traditional students is suggested. Call 801-863-8568.

