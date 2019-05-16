Byron "Kent" Nye, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend was reunited with his eternal sweetheart on May 14, 2019. During his final days, he was surrounded by the love, laughter, and chaos of those he cherished most. Kent was born to Charles and Alta Sorensen Nye on December 3, 1940 in Burley, Idaho. He chose a life of service beginning when he left home at age 17, and enlisted in the United States Army, where he served honorably for three years. Upon his return home, he met the love of his life, Charlene Mae Boothe. They married on January 19, 1962 and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on July 16, 1968.

Kent worked building houses in the family business, but his desire to serve continued as he volunteered for 13 years with both the fire department and ambulance services. He was also a member of the Centerville JC's and the Bountiful City Jeep Posse Search and Rescue, where he taught Hunter Safety, as well as assisted in many community volunteer efforts.

He shared his love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and boating with his family. Creating many wonderful and lasting memories among them. His famous Dutch oven cooking was known to bring family and friends together to enjoy great food and good company.

He was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 1992, they moved to St George, Utah. During this time, he was blessed to serve alongside his eternal companion in the St. George Temple. While living there he began playing the organ as a hobby and became a gifted organist; sharing his joy of music at church and among his family and friends.

Upon returning to the Davis County area in 2007 to be closer to family, he became an avid REAL soccer fan. Together, with his family and beautiful companion, he watched countless games and cheered them on.

He loved his family beyond measure. Behind his soft-spoken demeanor was his quick-witted sense of humor that was always followed by an unmistakable sly smile that spoke volumes.

He was survived by his 4 children, Melanie (Jim) Ficker, Melvin (Pam) Nye, Kenneth (Diane) Nye, Calvin (Mitzi) Nye; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn and Valerie, and brother Bruce. Preceded in death by his wife, Charlene; 3 great-grandchildren; his parents; and brothers, Vance and Gary.

Dad you will be greatly missed. Our hearts are full of love and peace as we envision the beautiful reunion between our most loving parents, standing there together in a splendor of health, happiness and love. Until we meet again.

Your Loving Children

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Porter Lane 1st Ward, 435 West 400 South, Centerville, Utah. Friends may call Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, Utah and Saturday 9:30 - 10:30 am at the church prior to the funeral services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 16, 2019