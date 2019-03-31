|
In Loving Memory
Byron Paul Ferguson, 88, of Orem, passed away March 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Orem Utah Suncrest Stake Center Chapel, 90 North 600 West, Orem, Utah. Visitations will be held at the Berg Mortuary of Orem, 500 North State Street, Thursday, April 4 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Friday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Orem City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019