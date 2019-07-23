C. Jack Jensen

1956 ~ 2019

C. Jack Jensen, 62, returned home to his Heavenly Father on the afternoon of July 18, 2019 in St. George, UT. Jack was born on August 24, 1956, to Dr. Cleleo and Jeanne Jensen. He married Judy McKendrick on November 30, 1989 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Provo, UT temple.

Jack graduated from Highland High School in 1974. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Austria, Vienna mission from 1975-1977. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1984, with degrees in Health Science and Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City from 1982-2000 and at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, UT from 2000-2013.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Jensen; daughter Katelyn Anderson (Landon); son Connor Jensen (Rubina); his 2 granddaughters Loryn Anderson and Nia Jensen; sisters Eve Thorup (Reid); Jill Burnett (David); Amy Alston (Rodney); and his brother-in-law Michael Clark.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Cleleo Lund Jensen and Jeanne Jack Jensen; and sister Anne Clark.

Funeral services will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. George, UT at the Shadow Mountain Chapel, 124 N. Valley View Drive. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30-10:45 am at the same location. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 23, 2019