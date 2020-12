C. JeannineAnderson Turner1931 - 2020C. Jeannine Anderson Turner passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Jeannine was born April 9, 1931 to Edward Abner Anderson and Elma Caroline Anderson of Salt Lake City, Utah.Jeannine married Robert (Bob) Turner on February 2, 1952. Together they had five children, Marcia (Allen Oltmanns (d)), Ronni (d), Jodi (Gregory Thurheimer), Daniel, and Marty (Carol). Jeannine lived and worked in Sunset Utah for many years. Upon retirement Jeannine and her husband Bob relocated to Beaver Dam Arizona.A viewing will be held Friday evening, December 4, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 am at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple.Private family services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mortuary. Those wishing to view the services may do so by a live stream at this link:Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah.In lieu of flowers please submit a donation to shiners hospital at the following link https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=notributes2#!/donation/checkout Please refer to the following link for Jeannine's full obituary.