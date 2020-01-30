Home

Ensign Stake Center
135 A Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Ensign Stake Center
135 A Street
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Ensign Stake Center
135 A Street
C. Kent Bennion


1928 - 2020
C. Kent Bennion Obituary
C Kent Bennion
1928 ~ 2020
C Kent Bennion of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away January 25, 2020, at age 91. Born June 11, 1928, to Marcus Leslie and Ella Petersen Bennion. He was the youngest of five children. Kent grew up in Granger working on the family farm. He married Rinda Romney on December 15, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple, she died in 2008. In 2009 he married Janice Oliphant Betts who survives him. He is also survived by four of his five children, Cal (Vicki) Bennion, Lori (Jay) Washburn, Cheryl (Dan) Norvell, and Karen (Rick) Munoz. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his wife Rinda and daughter Beth (Mark) Jensen. His life was a model of kindness, love, service and faithfulness.
Funeral services will be held Saturday February 1st at 11am at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A Street. A viewing is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the funeral. Visit larkinmortuary.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
