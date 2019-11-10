|
|
C. LaRoyce Forsyth
Sept 8, 1938 ~Nov 5th, 2019
Our cherished and loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother C. LaRoyce Forsyth, 81, passed away November 5th, 2019.
LaRoyce approached life with a spiritual and uplifting grace, expressing unconditional love and care to her family and friends. She was unwavering in honesty, integrity, and fairness, providing an example to all who knew her.
LaRoyce was born September 8th, 1938 to Cleo and Julius Jacobsen in Murray, Utah. After Julius' passing in 1939, she was raised by her mother and stepfather Clinton Sylvester.
She attended Emerson Elementary, Roosevelt Junior, and South High schools, graduating in 1956. LaRoyce worked at Mine and Smelter Supply Company from 1956 until 1959. She loved working with children, teaching preschool in West Valley City and Murray.
LaRoyce married Alma "Bud" Forsyth in 1957 and had three children, Bart (Sharrie), Brian (Marlane), Brenda (Braden).
One of her greatest loves was to spend time and attend activities with her grandchildren. A favorite family activity was camping in their travel trailer.
LaRoyce was a student of Christian Science and an active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist (1966-1988) and Third Church of Christ, Scientist since 1988, serving in many capacities.
She is preceded in death by her sister Colleen Rayspis and brothers Reed and Blain Sylvester. She is survived by her loving husband Bud Forsyth, brother Bob Sylvester, three children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A remembrance and celebration of life will be held with close family and friends.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2019