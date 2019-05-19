|
Sept. 12, 1957 ~ May 17, 2019
Cal passed away suddenly on May 17, 2019 from complications of diabetes. He was born on September 12, 1957 to Marva Rawlings and Louis Egbert Corbridge. Survived by his wife FranCine Nelson Corbridge of 33 years, his sons: Robert (Cassie) Corbridge; Kevin (Anne) Corbridge and Caleb Corbridge; 4 grandchildren; and siblings: Carla Whitney, Caren (Paul) Thomas, and Corrie (Marie) Corbridge.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Quin Corbridge and brother-in-law Dale Whitney.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hunter Central Stake Center, 3930 South 6000 West, West Valley City, UT. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT and on Thursday prior to the service from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be in the Valley View Memorial Park.
For full obituary visit www.valleyviewfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019