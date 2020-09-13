1/1
Callie C. Godfrey
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Callie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
Our kind and loving Callie passed away peacefully in her home of Layton Utah on September 8th, 2020. At her passing she was surrounded by her faithful and caring husband of 45 years Kirk Ralph Godfrey, and loving children Jonathan, Matthew, Sarah, and Megan. Callie was 67.
Callie began her life in Santa Monica, California. She was born to Willford Boyd Christensen and Betty Jean (Chandler). She spent her childhood years living in Northbrook a suburb of Chicago. Her parents worked hard to provide Callie with opportunities and education. School came naturally to Callie who loved to read and write. She always had a book going throughout her life. In high school she was the show-chairman for her a synchronized swim team and a student council representative. While growing up when Callie was asked about her future, she would always respond I want to be a mother and teacher. She loved all children and being around them. Her childlike qualities of love and honesty drew children to her as well.
She accomplished both desires of mother and teacher while attending Utah State University. She caught the eye of Kirk while skiing at Beaver Mountain. After a brief courtship they married in the Logan temple on July 3, 1975. She graduated the next year with a degree in elementary education. While Kirk was finishing his education in business finance, they welcomed their first child Jonathan in December of '77.
While her kids were growing Callie enjoyed the fondest years of her life. She loved watching her kids play sports, dance, and sing. Whatever they were involved in she was fully invested. It was often joked by the children that when they finished or graduated from something, mom did too. Four children could not have been more blessed to be raised by her. Callie's life was also filled with service for others. She served in many leadership callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but of course she felt most at home teaching primary. Her acts of service for her children and others were small, she had a quiet dignity in carrying them out. Most of them were only known to her and the person she was helping.
Where she was quiet in her service she was trusted in her relationships. She loved to know about people's lives and their ongoings, not to gossip but to minister and help them grow. She loved to text and talk to people. Calls with mother or grandmother could easily turn into an hour. A parent's phone was often found in a child's hand who was talking with or texting Grandma Callie.
Despite Callie's blessed life it was not without trial. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and fought through several different treatments as her cancer spread. She was a willing and gracious patient. She used her trials as a way to empathize and help others with their own experience. Her honesty and ability to be vulnerable helped her turn weakness into strength.
Callie is survived by her husband Kirk, sons Jonathan (Amy), Matthew (Melissa), and daughters Sarah Martin (Sean), and Megan Cox (Justin), and twelve grandchildren. Also, by her two brothers Jeffery B. Christensen (Eve), Peter K. Christensen (Toby), and younger sister Janet Calvert (Todd). Callie above all was a person of gratitude and would be disappointed if we did not thank the many friends and family members that played a role in her life. Thank you for being a part of her life.
A public visitation will be held for Callie September 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary 1867 N. Farfield Rd. Layton Utah 84041.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Peacefield Ward, 1589 E. Gentile St., Layton, Utah 84040. Masks and social distancing are required at both events. Due to current limitations on gathering, live attendance at the service is by invitation only. A live stream of the funeral will be available at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/laytonutahvalleyviewstake. The Streaming code is 95051.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peacefield Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 12, 2020
I adored Callie, my niece, when she was a little girl, and then enjoyed being with her when she was a mother. What a delightful woman she was--so energetic and interested in everyone!
Ann Garbett Cromey
Family
September 12, 2020
Kirk —So sorry, Callie was an amazing lady, our love and condolences to all your Family
Sam and Pam Wilson
Sam and Pam Wilson
Friend
September 12, 2020
I have fond memories of Callie. Our grandmothers were sisters and we also worked together in student housing while at USU. Callie was always fun, a good cook, positive and very smart. She was an amazing hostess and made us feel always welcome in her home. I still have some of her recipes. I feel badly we lost touch through the years. Love you Callie. Heaven gained a beautiful soul.
Paulette
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved