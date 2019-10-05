|
Calvin Drecksel
Dec 31, 1931 ~ Oct 4, 2019
Cal Drecksel passed peacefully on October 4, 2019. Cal was born in Salt Lake on December 31, 1931 to parents Carl and Leona. He was an only child who "could do no wrong," and was raised to believe he could conquer the world, which he did.
Cal was a talented musician. At age 11, he played his steel guitar on radio station KDYL in connection with a statewide music contest, taking first place. At an even younger age, he placed second competing against adults on Eugene Jelesnik's "Talent Showcase." He loved to tell how he ran home with Eugene's coveted "silver dollar prize." During college, he supplemented his income by teaching guitar to many students.
Cal was one of Utah's best-ever home-grown athletes. At age 16 he was chosen as the best first baseman in the western United States, which earned him an invite to the 1948 East-West All Star game in Hawaii. He continued his baseball prominence at South High, where he was an All-State selection after leading the Cubs to the 1950 Utah State Championship. During his senior year of high school, he received an offer to join the Detroit Tigers which included a sizeable signing bonus, but chose instead to "take his talents" to the University of Utah, where he accepted a full ride scholarship and helped the Utes excel in the Skyline Conference.
His basketball career was no less impressive. During his senior year, Cal was an All-State selection after leading South High to its first ever basketball State Championship. South played Granite High in the championship game, and as recounted by the Salt Lake Telegram / Tribune in its March 12, 1950 morning edition: "With 40 seconds to play, Granite was penalized for taking too many timeouts, and Drecksel converted [a free throw] to cut the score to 54-53. The Cubs [then] worked the ball into Drecksel who faked to his right, whirled and shot. The ball took a high arch and dropped cleanly through the net and brought South a championship!" Over the years, Cal's family heard this story from scores of Cal's high school classmates, friends, and fans, all of whom described it as one of the most exciting games they'd ever seen.
Based on Cal's athletic achievements, he was presented with the national "Bill Stern" award as 1950's "Outstanding Athlete in Salt Lake City."
As Cal moved on to play both baseball and basketball at the University of Utah, he relished good times as a Pi Kapp, where he was known as "Oats." He loved to tell stories about his fraternity antics, none of which are fit for print.
After graduating from the U in 1955, Cal excelled in the business world. He was very proud that he passed all five parts of the CPA exam on his first try. He ultimately spent 31 years as an executive financial officer with Skaggs Drug Stores, which became American Stores Company during his tenure. In the August 1993 edition of "Institutional Investor" magazine, Cal was hailed as a hero among investor relations executives, who "served triumphs under trying circumstances." Among other things, the article lauded Cal as "one of the nicest human beings in the whole world, with a financial background to boot."
While impressive, these achievements were far less important to Cal than his family. He married Dixie Gay Lloyd in 1951, with whom he had children Debra (Gary Howard), Linda Zweigart (Willie), and Paul (Jill). Grandchildren from this union include Brendan Miller (Alee), Jarrod and Hilary Zweigart, and Alex and Dana Drecksel.
After that marriage ended, Cal found a partner with whom he shared his greatest passions - Carole Olsen. Carole and Cal travelled the world together, and especially enjoyed dining at many of Salt Lake's finest restaurants. Summarizing his life, Cal wrote that he "must give much credit to my wife Carole, who has supported me in so may ways, including on the all-important emotional level . . . so necessary for survival!" Cal helped raise Carole's children Christian Olsen (Ella) and Adrienne Murray (Dave), and thoroughly enjoyed time with them and their children Nicholas, Annabelle, and Jonathan Olsen, and Quinn and Madilyn Murray.
The family is planning a private memorial service where they will recount stories of Cal's life. For those who attend, know that Cal expressly asked those willing to make remarks about his life, "I hope they're flattering, [but please] tell the bad as well as the good . . . just don't dwell too long on the bad [and] embellish the good!"
Calvy - you will be dearly missed.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 5, 2019