Calvin J. Holbrook
1930 - 2020
Centerville, Utah-Calvin J. Holbrook, 89 passed through the veil February 24th, 2020 in Bountiful Utah with his loving family by his side, from complications from surgery.
Cal was born August 17th, 1930 in a little house on 1st West 2nd North, to Jonathan L. Holbrook and Ida Smith Page. He loved growing up in Bountiful with his three sisters, Betty, Shirley and Joan. At age 9 he bought his first horse and from then on it was his passion. On February 23rd, 1950 he married the love of his life Shirley Sheppick. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. They were sealed in the Salt lake LDS Temple for time and all eternity on June 21, 1951. They were blessed with 5 beautiful children; Kim, Lon, Berniece, Calene and Tana. He was a very devoted family man. He lovingly took care of his handicapped son Lon for 44 years with no regrets. Always there with a helping hand.
He had lots of hobbies over the years, a few of them are his beloved horses. He trapped bobcats, participated in the chariot races, was a member of the Twin Stars riding club, and for 15 years he was a member of the Davis County Mounted Sheriff's posse. He also loved hunting, camping and everything outdoors.
He retired from Hill Air Force base as machinist at age 55, after which he became a snow bird in Yuma Arizona for 19 years. While he was there he enjoyed playing volley ball with all his buddies. He also enjoyed the sunshine and warm weather. He was loved by everyone he met. He could fix anything, and if he couldn't you didn't need it anyways. If he was your neighbor your were very blessed. He was the best grandpa that anyone could ask for. He was always willing to teach you a life lesson. He really enjoyed his Target buddies. You were the reason he got up in the morning. He was humbled and grateful for the friends and family that were in his life.
He is survived by his two daughters: Calene and Brad Ellis, and Tana and Jim Hamblin. Three grandsons: Nathan and Amanda Ellis, Lance Ellis, and Jeff and Tally Ellis. One granddaughter: Shana and Boyd Jorgensen. Great-Grandkids: Tayana and Scottie McConico, Hope, William, Emmaleigh , Elijah and Briella, and Sister: Joan Everett.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Shirley, two Sisters: Betty and Shirley, Sons: Kim Holbrook and Loni Holbrook, and Daughter: Baby Berniece, Grandson: Calvin Richard, and great-grandson Kai Jorgensen.
We are grateful for Dad's example and the devotion to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 28th, 2020 at Porter Lane 1st ward, 437 West Porter Lane, Centerville. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Friday 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment-Centerville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020