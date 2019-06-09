1936 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Cameron Evans Hansen (82) passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Always the patriarch, he passed knowing the most important things in this life were in order. Cameron was born in Park City, Utah on September 14, 1936 to Clements and Kathryn Hansen and loved the "old town" that brought him so many childhood memories and cherished friendships. When he was 16, he met our mom, Beverly Peterson. Following graduation and his service in the Army, they were married in Woodland, Utah in 1959. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple in 1971. He served the community of Salt Lake City as a Policeman from 1959 to 1971 and enjoyed his time working in the various departments as a motorcycle patrolman, with Kip his K9 partner and as a detective. He left the department to work as a Special Agent for the Rio Grande Railroad and retired as a Claims Agent with Union Pacific in 1999. He provided for our family as we lived in Holladay and Cottonwood Heights and served in numerous church capacities, including Bishop of the Butler 25th Ward and counselor in the Brighton Young Adult Ward. He served with Beverly at the Salt Lake and Jordan River Temples, as Conference Center missionaries and in the Addiction Recovery Program at the Utah State Prison and other locations. Our family was changed through the service of a Home Teacher and Dad reciprocated and impacted the lives of many that he and mom ministered to over the years. Cameron had a cherished and protective love for Beverly and they were always together. For years, time was spent up on the hill as season ticket holders for football, basketball and gymnastics Occasionally they used their passports to travel south to watch a ball game and cheer for the team in blue. Upon retirement they lived in St. George, American Fork and eventually returned to Cottonwood Heights. Cameron loved the outdoors; the CAMCREW family activities and vacations were frequent, cherished and focused on building memories and visiting with those who were away. His legacy of faith and testimony of our Savior will remain with us through the eternities.

Cameron was proceeded in death by his Father, Mother and two older brothers. Survived by his wife of 60 years, son Alan (Joni) Hansen, daughters Andrea (David) Ludlow, Alison (Flynn) Andrizzi, and Cydney (Damon) Dixon, 13 grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and sisters Jessie (Marvin) Schmid and Sylvia (Melvin) Shields.

Viewing and Memorial Services will be held as follows: Viewing Monday June 10th from 6 to 8 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park - 3401 S Highland Drive - Salt Lake City. Funeral Services will be held the following day June 11 at 11:00 am with visitation from 10 until 10:45 at the LDS Church located at 6301 South 2300 East - Salt Lake City. Entombment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary