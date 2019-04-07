Cari Ann Miller

In Loving Memory

Cari Ann Miller passed away on March 23, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Cari was a loving and caring mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all that knew her. She leaves behind her children Daniel, Tiffanie, Darryn Sanders, Jonathan and Luis Moreno. Her parents Penny (mother) and John Brickett, and Donald Miller (father). Her siblings Marc Miller, Angela Gurzi, Amber Mayberry, and Valerie LeGrand. Her grandchildren Leylah Franco-Sanders, Brian and Hunter Vatsend, and 2 unborn Sanders. And her many nieces and nephews. Cari would not only help those in need, but also help animals in need by fostering and transporting animals to their furrever homes. The memorial for Cari will be determined at a later date and time by her children. In lieu of flowers we ask that you please donate to the ASPCA.



Published in Deseret News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019