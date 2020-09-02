1962 ~ 2020

Carl J. Estheimer passed away on August 25, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Carl was born on October 22, 1962 in Minot, North Dakota to C.R. "Dutch" and Beverly Estheimer. Growing up Carl lived in many places: Massachusetts, Oregon, Arizona and Utah. But, his love was for the Pacific Northwest and he spent the majority of his adult years in Seattle.

Carl was a graduate of Davis High School in 1980. He was an Eagle Scout. He served an LDS mission to Nova Scotia, Canada. He had a talent for property management and spent much of his career life in that field.

Carl had a passion for gardens and had a green thumb. He was an avid dog lover and was a good dog "dad" to each of his "kids". Carl loved to cook and bake and enjoyed trying out new recipes, some good and some to never be repeated again. He could have fed armies with how much he cooked. Most importantly, Carl was a devoted son to his mother, Beverly. Despite the physical distance, he kept in weekly contact with her and loved spoiling her with gifts.

Carl is preceded in death by his father, C.R. "Dutch" Estheimer, and favorite uncle, Larry Daly and much beloved dog, Diesel. He is survived by his mother, Beverly, and siblings John (Kris) Estheimer, Frank Estheimer, Randy (Trish) Estheimer, and Julie (Albert) Bakker, numerous nieces and nephews, and dog, Zoey.

Due to Covid-19, a small celebration of life will be held for Carl in Seattle and no services will be held in Utah.



