|
|
Carl J McReavy
1951 ~ 2019
Carl J. McReavy, 68, passed away on March 15, 2019 in Salt Lake City. Carl was born to Edna and Melvin "Mac" McReavy in Ogden, Utah on March 8, 1951. He is survived by his mother Edna, his siblings Patricia (John Roy) Drummond, Pauline McReavy, Keith Sheldonport and his children Jennifer (Brent) Wilhite, Ryan (Erin), Tim (Tiffany) and Josh (Brittney). He was predeceased by his father. Funeral services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy on 3/23 with a viewing at 9:00 and memorial at 11:00. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 20, 2019