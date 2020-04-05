|
Carla "Ruth" Follett Hill (Ruthie, Mimi or Grandma to her grand and great-grandchildren) daughter of Edith Mangus, Carl Follett and C. Clark Bonner, died at the family home surrounded by her family on March 31, 2020.
Born on the family dry farm at Preston (Winder) Idaho on August 14, 1933. Married Melvin J Hill May 13, 1950. Sealed in the Salt Lake Temple January 3, 1967. Worked for Continental Bank & Trust and as a teaching aide at Tolman Elementary. Served in various church callings.
She loved working with the youth and was an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple. She and Mel served a Mission at the Hong Kong and Denver Temples.
She leaves behind her children: Christine (Peter) Unwin, David (Paula) Hill, Melanie Hill, her precious "Bakers Dozen" grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
"After all our toils, we carry nothing but the deeds we leave behind."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family graveside service was held at the Bountiful City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Latter-day Saint Humanitarian Fund.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020