Carla Sorensen Myrup

1946 ~ 2019

Carla Sorensen Myrup passed away on May 20, 2019 at her home in Sandy, Utah from the effects of breast cancer and its treatment.

Carla was born on March 16, 1946 in Salina, Utah to Henry and Reva Despain Sorensen. She grew up in the small town of Redmond, Utah with her parents and older sister, Marie.

She graduated from North Sevier High School and attended a one-year business course at Sevier Valley Technical College in Richfield, Utah. She then attended Snow College in Ephraim, Utah for one year.

Carla moved to Salt Lake City in 1966 and worked at an insurance company for nine years.

She married David Farrell Myrup from Centerfield, Utah on September 11, 1971 in the Manti LDS Temple.

Dave and Carla made their home in Sandy, Utah with their two sons, Brody and Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marie Nielson. She is survived by her husband and sons; a nephew, Bob; and a niece Janet (Wayne) Aiken.

To honor her wishes, there will not be a funeral. A visitation will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale on Tuesday, May 28th from 6-8 p.m. Burial at Redmond City Cemetery on Wednesday at 12 Noon.

Carla's family expresses appreciation to Dr. Call; and hospice nurses Susan, Michelle and Stephanie for their devoted care.

Published in Deseret News from May 26 to May 27, 2019