Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
the Rose Park Stake Center
760 N 1200 W
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Ouzts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton Ouzts


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carlton Ouzts
1949 ~ 2019
Carlton LeRoy Ouzts passed away on June 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on August 23, 1949 in Salt Lake City, to Milton R. Ouzts and Lois M. Ouzts.
Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday June, 22 at the Rose Park Stake Center 760 N 1200 W with a viewing Friday June, 21, from 6 - 8 pm, and a viewing 1 hour prior to services. Following the luncheon, the burial will take place at Memorial Lake Hills 10055 S State St. For the full obituary please visit www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now