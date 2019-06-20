|
|
Carlton Ouzts
1949 ~ 2019
Carlton LeRoy Ouzts passed away on June 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on August 23, 1949 in Salt Lake City, to Milton R. Ouzts and Lois M. Ouzts.
Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday June, 22 at the Rose Park Stake Center 760 N 1200 W with a viewing Friday June, 21, from 6 - 8 pm, and a viewing 1 hour prior to services. Following the luncheon, the burial will take place at Memorial Lake Hills 10055 S State St. For the full obituary please visit www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 20, 2019